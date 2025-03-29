Buffalo Bills schedule visit with explosive pass-rushing draft gem
The Buffalo Bills added Joey Bosa in NFL Free Agency this offseason to bolster their pass rush. He's not a long-term answer, however, since he signed a one-year deal with the team.
That doesn't mean they can't bring him back, but it does mean they need to be developing young talent just in case they don't. That's why general manager Brandon Beane has been scouting several defensive end prospects, and recently turned his sights on a potential hidden gem in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, Buffalo has a visit scheduled with UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds, Oladejo was an off-ball linebacker at Cal and UCLA, but made the move to the EDGE late in his career.
His lack of experience as a pass rusher has him being slightly overlooked, but he came on strong with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss in 2024. He's also seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks with several visits planned.
If Buffalo decides to add Oladejo, it could be the perfect place for him. He would be able to work behind Bosa, Greg Rousseau, and A.J. Epenesa to refine his technique.
It could also be a win for the Bills who would be able to bring him along slowly and fully unleash him down the road.
