Jon Gruden shockingly compares potential mid-round QB to Bills star Josh Allen
Will Howard is an intriguing prospect. The former Kansas State quarterback transferred to Ohio State for his final collegiate season and had a year to remember.
Howard led the Buckeyes to a National Championship after throwing for 4,010 yards with 35 touchdown passes. Howard also showed off his running ability with seven touchdowns on the ground. That earned him quite the compliment from Jon Gruden, who said Howard reminds him of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
MORE: Bills must answer burning question from unhappy Pro Bowler before NFL Draft
Gruden is sitting down with rookie quarterbacks for ESPN and recently spoke with Howard. He didn’t hold back his praise, telling Howard he reminded him of the league MVP.
“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden said to Howard via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat.”
The Super Bowl-winning coach doubled down later, ensuring Howard knew exactly who he was talking about.
“How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft? You’re like a young Josh Allen.”
There are some similarities in Howard and Allen’s games but that’s quite a stretch. Then again, so is saying that he should be viewed as the No. 1 quarterback in this class.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —