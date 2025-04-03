Bills Central

Bills urged not to make same mistake with first-round Texas WR

The Buffalo Bills may have passed on a Texas wide receiver last year, but they shouldn't make that same mistake again.

Texas wideout Matthew Golden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Texas wideout Matthew Golden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills could be looking to add some wide receiver talent at No. 30 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there are a few options available for the team.

One player who the Bills should be thrilled to draft is Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who was listed as the ideal draft pick for Buffalo in the first round in NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's latest article.

"The Bills traded down in last year’s first round, allowing the Chiefs to grab speedy receiverXavier Worthy," Reuter writes.

"This year, Buffalo could make its own move for a Texas receiver; Golden's speed and ability to win contested catches downfield would make up for the loss of Mack Hollins in free agency. Buffalo has two second-round picks, the first from Houston as part of last year's Stefon Diggs trade.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden against the Clemson Tigers
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden against the Clemson Tigers / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Golden has been moving up draft boards as of late, so there's reason to believe that he wouldn't be available by the time the Bills are on the clock. If he is for some reason, he should be one of the top players on Buffalo's board and one of the final candidates for the pick.

Golden would fit right in with Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel as part of Josh Allen's arsenal for the Bills offense for years to come.

The Bills could look to take Golden on the night of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Texas wideout Matthew Golden speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Texas wideout Matthew Golden speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

