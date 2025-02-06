Bills' top priorities for contract extensions on roster for 2025
The Buffalo Bills have several key players on their roster signed beyond 2025. But they could do themselves a favor by giving out extensions for a few of them as they enter the offseason.
According to Spotrac, players like Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Christian Benford, and James Cook are all players who could earn new deals that could be among the highest in the league at their respective positions.
While Allen seems like a no-brainer and Cook has already been rumored to be up next after several star running backs panned out this season after signing new deals, who are other players they should consider extending this offseason?
Christian Benford, Cornerback
With Benford’s sixth-round pick salary, he is easily one of the biggest value players in the game. The Bills’ starting corner is projected to land a four-year deal worth $91.86 million for an average annual value of $22.63 million. That figure would only rank behind Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Surtain II.
Benford may not be as decorated as those two, he has performed at a fairly comparable level. He’s coming off a 2024 season where he ranked fifth among all corners with a 82.6 PFF grade. He also posted a 82.8 coverage grade (sixth among all CBs) and a 71.0 pass rush grade.
Benford’s numbers are impressive. Across 39 career regular season games, the Villanova product has allowed a passer rating of 87.0 and seven touchdowns.
Locking up a primer corner for less than top of the market value could be huge for Buffalo. Especially after having Benford play so well for pennies over his first three seasons.
Khalil Shakir, Wide receiver
Shakir has progressively grown in his role, as he led the Bills with his 76 receptions and 821 yards in 2024. The Boise State product has proven to be highly reliable in Buffalo. Over his first three seasons, he has only recorded three drops and has garnered a 117.1 passer rating when targeted.
The emergence of Shakir is very reminiscent of how Cole Beasley became a favorite of Josh Allen's, including a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020. Shakir may provide more wiggle with the ball in his hands, which was shown this season. His 597 yards after catch ranked third in the NFL, only behind Ja'Marr Chase and De'Von Achane.
So how does his four-year, $77.4 million ($19.3 million AAV) slot him amongst other NFL receivers? That AAV would be below Mike Evans and Brandin Cooks, but also above Christian Kirk and Jerry Jeudy. Comparing him to all of these receivers, being right in the middle of that pack seems fairly accurate for the third-year pro.
Terrel Bernard, Linebacker
While the 2024 season wasn't as productive as 2023 for Bernard, he still posted his second 100-tackle season. Part of that drop in production is due to injuries, limiting him to 13 games played.
A team captain and the young emerging player in the LB room as Matt Milano has only played in nine games since the 2023 season due to his own injuries, Bernard makes a ton of sense to re-sign to quarterback Sean McDermott's defense. He has totaled 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, 15 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries over the last two seasons.
Bernard's projected deal of three years for $20.09 million ($6.70 AAV), is a mid-tier mark for an inside backer, right at 19th overall in the league. If he is able to return to his 2023 form in 2025, this could be a value deal Brandon Beane has become synonymous with.
Greg Rousseau, Edge
Although the Miami product may play a more premier position as an edge rusher, Rousseau’s extension may be a little more complicated because he could be an important trade piece in a deal for a player like Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby.
But if Rousseau is staying put with the Bills, the projected market value deal of four years for $99.95 million ($24.89 million AAV) makes a lot of sense. But that would place him above Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, and Trey Hendrickson in AAV — all players who have earned All-Pro honors, unlike Rousseau.
The one thing in Rousseau has in his favor is Father Time. The four-year pro will turn 25 in April. And despite not scratching the surface of his ceiling yet, he has produced, with two seasons with eight sacks.
In 2024, he posted an overall grade of 81.9 including an 83.1 pass rush grade, according to PFF.
A Rousseau extension could be coming in Buffalo. But if he does end up being a trade piece, he should be seeing big dollars coming his way in his new destination.