Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs New England Patriots
While some teams are still playing for a playoff spot or seeding, for the Bills Week 18 is just a formality. The Bills already locked up the number two seed, and earned the right to rest their starters, although we expect them to play up to a quarter, before giving way to the second and third stringers. Still, fans want to see their team win regardless and many of us are excited to see what some of these guys on the field.
Josh Allen has started 114 consecutive games and will extend that to 115 this weekend. It has been said it's important to him to keep this streak alive, and Coach McDermott said he will let Allen start, but he won't be in the game very long. Expect a drive from Allen before he gives up quarterback duties to Mitchell Trubisky. This isn't a bold prediction since it was confirmed, but we have some thoughts on what will happen in this game, so let's get to it.
The Buffalo Bills will win their 14th game for the first time in team history
The Bills have won 13 games in a season five times, including this season. They did it back-to-back in 1990 and 1991, then more recently in 2020 and 2022. The league went to 17 games in 2021, but the Bills only played 16 in 2022, yet still won 13. Against the Patriots this weekend, the Bills will pick up win number 14 for the first time in team history, and they'll do it in blowout fashion, 34-10.
The Buffalo Bills will set the record for most players scoring a touchdown in a season
With Tyrel Shavers' 69-yard touchdown last week, he became the 13th player on the Bills roster to score a touchdown, tying an NFL record. With many of the Bills starters expected to leave the game early against the Patriots, Buffalo will break the record, and not only set the new mark, but they also break it by at least two players.
Mitchell Trubisky will throw two touchdowns and run for a third
Backup quarterbacks rarely get extended opportunities to play. Mitchell Trubisky will seize one of those rare chances when he takes the field this weekend and will make the most of it. He will guide the Bills to victory by scoring two passing touchdowns and running in a third, resulting in a 34-10 victory.