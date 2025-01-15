What early weather reports are saying ahead of Bills' divisional round playoff game
Bundle up Bills fans... it might be chilly.
The Buffalo Bills, fresh off their win over the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, hope to keep their momentum as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head into Orchard Park for the AFC divisional round. While the Bills look to remain hot, Mother Nature intends to keep things cold.
Early weather reports are starting to solidify, and it appears that the game will be played in freezing conditions. Sunday's game kicks off at 6:30pm, and Mike Cejka of WIVB is reporting temperatures in the teens with a chance of snow.
If the forecast were to remain at 17 degrees at kickoff, it would mark the second coldest game the Bills have played this season, with the coldest being their home matchup versus the New England Patriots. In that game, Josh Allen threw for just 154 yards on 29 attempts. The game did see a healthy dose of James Cook, who accounted for 126 total yards and two touchdowns.
That being said, however, in games under 32 degrees, the Bills are 14-2 under Sean McDermott which is the best record in the league since 1991, per the team.
On the flip side, the coldest game the Ravens have played in this season was just at 32 degrees -- their 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. Per Joe DiBiase of WGR, the coldest game Lamar Jackson has played in was just 27 degrees, so playing in potentially single-digit conditions will be new territory for the quarterback.
It remains to be seen truly how much the weather will impact Sunday's game, but if history is any indicator, advantage belongs to Josh Allen and the Bills.
