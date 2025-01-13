Josh Allen's stellar performance and 3 other takeaways in Bills win over Broncos
The Buffalo Bills have won their previous four wild-card games, and this season has proven to be no different. They advance to play in the divisional round next week after defeating the Denver Broncos 31-7. The Broncos quickly grabbed an early 7-0 lead, but the Bills' defense tightened, and the offense took care of the rest. It was another outstanding performance from Josh Allen, but there were several terrific individual performances, including receiver Curtis Samuel, who had his biggest game as a Bill yet, with three receptions, 68 yards, and a touchdown.
Bills defense quickly recovers from early miscues
The Broncos came out swinging early, converting a third and eight on their first drive, and two plays later Broncos quarterback Bo Nix hit wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead. Greg Rousseau and the Bills defense would settle down and did not allow the Broncos to score again the rest of the game, as the Broncos struggled to move the ball and when they did have an opportunity to score, they doinked a field goal off the uprights.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen with dominate performance in wild-card matchup with Broncos
Allen was terrific against the Broncos, completing over 76 percent of his passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and adding 46 yards on the ground. With the performance, Allen surpassed Lamar Jackson in career postseason rushing yards for a quarterback and passed Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in postseason touchdown passes, while becoming the all-time leader for touchdowns in the wild-card round.
Bills running backs step up in win over Broncos
The Bills amassed over 200 yards rushing, with 164 coming from James Cook and Ty Johnson. Cook was fantastic with 23 carries, 120 yards and a touchdown. Johnson added 44 yards rushing on nine carries, and two receptions for 26 yards, including a ridiculous 24-yard touchdown grab in the back of the endzone.
Bills offensive line wins matchup against Broncos pass rush
The Broncos led the league in sacks, and the Bills led in fewest sacks allowed. Something had to give and whoever won this strength-on-strength battle would have a huge advantage. The Bills front line opened holes all day for the running game and kept Allen off the ground for most of the game. The Bills tallied 210 yards on the ground and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, including three kneel-downs from backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Broncos' defensive front got to Allen for two sacks, but for most of the game, Allen had time to find the open target and fire off his fastballs.