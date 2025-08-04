Bills' GM addresses James Cook's contract hold-in situation: 'It takes two'
The James Cook saga took its latest turn on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills' running back decided not to practice.
Cook, who is seeking a contract extension from the Bills, reported to training camp last month and had been practicing throughout until Sunday, when he didn't dress.
While many hoped it was just a veteran's day and not injury- or contract-related, Cook confirmed it was the latter.
"Business," Cook said when asked about why he sat out practice.
On Monday, general manager Brandon Beane was a guest on WGR550 and admitted that Cook's absence was a surprise to Buffalo, as Cook didn't tell the team until right before practice.
“We tried to get something done with Jimbo, but unfortunately it takes two,” Beane added.
Many Bills fans were hoping Cook's absence was a sign that the two sides were on the one-yard line in contract talks and he just didn't want to risk getting hurt right before something got done.
However, the fact that the Bills weren't expecting Cook's absence is one possible sign that is not the case. Furthermore, Beane speaking in the past tense and saying "we tried to get something done" does not lend to the idea that Cook and the Bills are close.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that the two sides "have not been that far apart" in contract talks and he said that "this is not a situation where the sides are completely breaking down," so that's good news.
Pelissero also wonders if Cook is just doing this to put some pressure on Buffalo and help get the deal over the goal line.
"My understanding of where things stand here is, again, these sides have been in talks for a long time, they have not been that far off, but this is kind of like fourth-and-goal in the AFC Championship Game," Pelissero said. "Is James Cook going to get them across the goal line? Are the Bills going to be able to do their part to back it up?"
The Bills will hold their latest practice of training camp on Monday and we'll most certainly be on the lookout for an update on Cook, especially when it comes to his practice status.
