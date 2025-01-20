Did Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson talk after the Bills win over the Ravens?
With 38 seconds left in the game, Buffalo Bills signal caller Josh Allen kneeled the ball down one last time to secure a hard-fought 27-25 win over the Ravens in the AFC divisional round game on Sunday. It was after that moment that would catch everyone's attention to show the type of person Allen is.
After he took the final kneel down, Allen ran straight to the Ravens' sideline to find the man he is facing off for the MVP Lamar Jackson. The two players embraced and shared seven seconds together as the two hugged it out and spoke words of admiration to each other.
That moment was brought up by CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson when she interviewed Allen after the game as she asked about that moment. Allen didn't detail what was said but he shared how he felt about Jackson as a person and a player.
"I got so much respect and love for him. The way he plays the game. He's a true competitor. He's a true football player. One of the greatest to ever step on the football field. So nothing but love."
Jackson might have had Allen beaten in the stats, but Allen prevailed with his second win against Jackson in the playoffs, making him 2-0 in the postseason. Allen still has the advantage, as he has not turned the ball over against the Ravens, while Jackson has posted at least one turnover in two straight matchups. To close the game, Allen had 127 passing yards and 20 rushing yards with two scores on the ground.
While the top story will be Buffalo's return to the AFC title game to play the Chiefs, Allen's classy moment with Jackson showcases the type of person he is. It gives a matchup of this magnitude a different feel to it with two quarterbacks who will battle against each other for a long time to show the respect for each other they have.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —