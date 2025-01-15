Eagles pluck former Bills defender after release
The Philadelphia Eagles turn to a familiar face of both them and the Buffalo Bills to help with depth at the linebacker position.
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Eagles were signing former Bills linebacker Nicholas Morrow to their playoff roster. This comes on the heels of the Eagles losing starting linebacker Nakobe Dean to a knee injury in their 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFL wild-card.
Morrow spent this season with the Bills, appearing in 11 regular-season games. He was more known for his special teams play, as he was on the field for 65% of the special teams plays. Morrow only took 44 snaps on defense as he finished with three tackles.
Morrow was on the roster mainly to help with depth after key injuries to the linebacker's room, including Matt Milano, who missed most of the season due to a bicep injury. Once Milano and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter returned from IR, Morrow was released on December 7. About two weeks later, Morrow re-signed briefly from the Bills. The Bills would again release Morrow on January 2 in favor of quarterback Mike White signing as the third quarterback.
During his seven-year NFL career, Morrow has racked up 468 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 27 pass deflections, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 105 games. This season was his least productive as an NFL player after eclipsing 60 or more tackles in five of his seven seasons.
If the Bills need a linebacker due to injuries, they will have to look elsewhere as Morrow is no longer available. Buffalo fans hope the team won't have to resort to that and can lean on starters Milano, Terrel Bernard and Joe Andreessen to stay healthy and hold down the defense in the Bills' divisional round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
