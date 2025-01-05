Despite Bills meaningless loss to Patriots, there are significant takeaways
Buffalo dropped their fourth game of the season, losing to the Patriots 23-16. The game didn't matter to anyone outside of several backend roster players. This game was essentially a preseason match, and Coach Sean McDermott's primary concern was ensuring the team's health while also helping certain players achieve incentives and milestones. The list of players vying for additional paydays through incentives is long, including Von Miller, Josh Allen, and even the punter Sam Martin.
Josh Allen extends Bills active starting streak to 115 games.
Josh Allen started the game against the Patriots, extending his consecutive start streak to 115. The streak is the longest active streak and more than doubles the next closest quarterback, Jared Goff. It is also the 13th longest in history for quarterbacks. Allen played one snap handing off to James Cook and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.
Von Miller hit the payday with his early sack
Miller needed just one sack to hit a $1.5 million payday, and it took him only three plays into the game to get it done. It came on a third down, ending the Patriots' first drive of the game. It was Miller's sixth sack of the season.
James Cook hits two milestones, including a Bills record
James Cook needed just 19 rushing yards to surpass 1,000 for the season, and one more touchdown on the ground to match O.J. Simpson for most in a season, at 16. Cook accomplished on 10 carries. Cook finished the regular season with 1,009 yards, while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards, and two more touchdowns.