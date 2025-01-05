Early sack gets $1.5 million bonus for Buffalo Bills linebacker
Von Miller gets mark with first-quarter sack on Joe Milton.
In this story:
Von Miller is ending a slow regular season on a happy note.
The Buffalo Bills linebacker made an extra $1.5 million Sunday afternoon when he notched his sxith sack of the season against New England quarterback Joe Milton.
Miller served a four-game suspension during the season and currently has 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games with less game action this year.
