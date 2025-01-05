Bills Central

Early sack gets $1.5 million bonus for Buffalo Bills linebacker

Von Miller gets mark with first-quarter sack on Joe Milton.

Chris Pugh

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Von Miller is ending a slow regular season on a happy note.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker made an extra $1.5 million Sunday afternoon when he notched his sxith sack of the season against New England quarterback Joe Milton.

Miller served a four-game suspension during the season and currently has 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games with less game action this year.

von miller
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Chris Pugh
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Home/News