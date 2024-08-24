How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers game today: TV channel, time, live stream
The Buffalo Bills will close out the preseason when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Highmark Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Bills have had their ups and downs in preseason, the starters haven't played many snaps but that is what the NFL has created, teams don't want to lose a starter to injury so they rest them. We should see some players on the bubble looking to make the roster.
We won't see Josh Allen or the starting offense this afternoon but it will be good to see the Buffalo fine-tune before the opener on September 8th against the Cardinals at home.
On the other side, the Panthers are looking for their first win of the preseason. Head coach Dave Canales will give Bryce Young some snaps today, hoping to shake some rust off before the season. Carolina will give their starters playing time today in Buffalo, which should make for a fun game.
Here is all your tune-in information for today's game:
Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Local: WIVB (Buffalo) | WJZY (Charlotte)
The game will air locally in Buffalo on the following stations:
- Buffalo, NY: WIVB
- Rochester, NY: WROC
- Syracuse, NY: WSYR
- Utica, NY: WPNY/WFXV/WUTR
- Elmira, NY: WETM/EETM
- Watertown, NY: WWTI
- Albany, NY: WTEN/WXXA
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers (-4.5)
O/U: 31
