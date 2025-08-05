Second Bills' tenure lasts only three practices for South Dakota product
The business side of the NFL is downright cold at times.
In the blink of an eye, a player can face the axe, and ex-Buffalo Bills' defensive end Kameron Cline is the latest example. The Bills released Cline on Monday, August 4, less than one week after signing him to the 90-man roster.
Subsequently filling that vacant roster spot on Tuesday, Buffalo added veteran defensive end Justin Hollins.
Cline, who spent almost two seasons on the Bills' practice squad before finishing the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, rejoined his old team on July 31. He replaced undrafted rookie defensive end Hayden Harris, who was waived that same day with an injury designation, on Buffalo's training camp roster.
The Bills held three summer practices (Jul. 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 3) in between the time that Cline was signed and subsequently let go.
The 27-year-old Cline initially joined the Bills as a waiver claim in May 2023. He spent the ensuing season on the team's practice squad. After failing to survive cutdown day again in 2024, Cline landed back on the practice squad, but logged 17 special teams snaps as a Week 1 gameday elevation against the Arizona Cardinals.
The South Dakota product entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in five games over three seasons in Indianapolis.
