Bills Central

Second Bills' tenure lasts only three practices for South Dakota product

The Buffalo Bills released a defensive end, who re-signed less than one week ago after finishing the 2024 season with the New York Jets

Ralph Ventre

Bills' edge rusher Kameron Cline during a training camp practice.
Bills' edge rusher Kameron Cline during a training camp practice. / Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The business side of the NFL is downright cold at times.

In the blink of an eye, a player can face the axe, and ex-Buffalo Bills' defensive end Kameron Cline is the latest example. The Bills released Cline on Monday, August 4, less than one week after signing him to the 90-man roster.

Subsequently filling that vacant roster spot on Tuesday, Buffalo added veteran defensive end Justin Hollins.

Cline, who spent almost two seasons on the Bills' practice squad before finishing the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, rejoined his old team on July 31. He replaced undrafted rookie defensive end Hayden Harris, who was waived that same day with an injury designation, on Buffalo's training camp roster.

Bills' defensive end Kameron Cline (96)
Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive end Kameron Cline (96) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) in the fourth quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills held three summer practices (Jul. 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 3) in between the time that Cline was signed and subsequently let go.

RELATED: Latest move means Jaguars have signed three former Bills' players since spring

The 27-year-old Cline initially joined the Bills as a waiver claim in May 2023. He spent the ensuing season on the team's practice squad. After failing to survive cutdown day again in 2024, Cline landed back on the practice squad, but logged 17 special teams snaps as a Week 1 gameday elevation against the Arizona Cardinals.

The South Dakota product entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in five games over three seasons in Indianapolis.

Bills' edge rusher Kameron Cline
Bills' edge rusher Kameron Cline during a training camp practice. / Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/Latest News