Bills' head coach 'so impressed' by Mitch Trubisky's competition for QB2 spot
The Buffalo Bills apparently have a quarterback competition brewing at training camp.
No, Josh Allen's starting job is not in jeopardy, but it's a different story when it comes to his understudy. Including Allen, the Bills hqve four quarterbacks on their 90-man, and three of them are battling for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
With no disrespect to Shane Buechele, the real competition seems to be between incumbent backup Mitch Trubisky and former Dallas Cowboys' fifth-round draft pick Mike White.
While Trubisky held second-string duties behind Allen in 2024, White spent the first 17 weeks of the regular season on the Bills' practice squad. Apparently pleased by his work throughout the year, Buffalo brass did White a solid by signing him to the active roster prior to Week 18.
"He [White] was such a big part of our success last year in the QB room," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady. "Everybody always sees Josh's success, but there's so much more that comes with it throughout the week. Having Mitch, Mike and Shane in that room has helped his game. It's been really cool."
While Trubisky may be the favorite to keep the job, White will certainly get a chance to prove his worth, especially over the course of the three-game preseason schedule.
"Since meeting him, I've just been so impressed with him and how he's handled himself, how he's handled this situation last year in particular," said head coach Sean McDermott. "He has ability and, it'll be great to see him play even more this preseason.”
White, who reportedly brings intangible benefits to the QB room, will likely have to do better than the 3-of-11 passing line he recorded in the 2024 regular season finale against the New England Patriots.
“He's been a great addition. Been great to get to know him and his family a little bit as well. True class all the way," said McDermott. "When you're playing or performing or coaching against the guy, you don't always feel that way about the opponent."
White, who has only seven career starts under his belt, actually twice faced the Bills as the New York Jets' starter in 2021 and 2022. Buffalo won both games, intercepting White four times in the 2021 meeting. In 2022, linebacker Matt Milano laid a clean, bone-crushing hit on White, temporarily knocking him out of the game.
The Bills open their preseason game schedule on August 9 against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
