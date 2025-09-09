Bills Central

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Buffalo Bills standing tall after epic win over Ravens

A look at where experts are placing the Buffalo Bills in their NFL power rankings going into Week 2.

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and kicker Matt Prater.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and kicker Matt Prater. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills pulled off one of the most incredible comeback wins you will ever see in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and that has them standing tall in the NFL power raknings of experts.

Things seemed hopeless for Buffalo after they trailed 40-25 in the fourth quarter, and so much so that fans began leaving the stadium early.

Despite a 0.9% win probability late in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen and the Bills' defense kept fighting and eventually put themselves in position to win the game on a last-second field goal from Matt Prater.

Lamar Jackson carry
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tries to avoid Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong and cornerback Taron Johnson after picking up a couple yards on the carry during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Our team didn't quit," Allen said. "I think there were some people that left the stadium. That's OK, we'll be fine, but have some faith next time."

Not only does the victory mean the Bills start out 1-0, it also gives them a ton of momentum heading into a Week 2 game against the New York Jets, and really for the rest of the season.

Josh Allen, Matt Prater
Bills kicker Matt Prater hugs quarterback Josh Allen after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Prater’s field goal put them up 41-40 in the finals seconds. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, a look at how the miraculous win impacted Buffalo in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 2.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 2 (+3)

Davis: "QB Josh Allen won Sunday night's battle of MVPs with Lamar Jackson. Buffalo won't face another team that made the postseason in 2024 or a former MVP until the Chiefs come to Western New York in Week 9 … which means a seemingly smooth road to building equity into a No. 1 playoff seed."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 2 (no change)

Prisco: "They rallied to beat the Ravens, but the defense has to be better. The run defense has been an issue for a long time -- and it needs to be fixed."

Chad Graff and Josh Kendall, The Athletic: 3 (+1)

Graff and Kendall: "Following his Bills debut, former Charger Joey Bosa sounded like he was in shock after watching Allen, the reigning MVP, go 33-of-46 passing for 394 yards with four total touchdowns in engineering an incredible comeback win."

ESPN: 1 (+3)

Alaina Getzenberg: "Prater, 41, arrived in Buffalo on a red-eye flight Thursday. He kicked with the team on Friday, then proceeded to hit the 32-yard winner as time expired Sunday. The 19-year veteran is playing because Tyler Bass went on injured reserve (left hip/groin), and he made every kick (3-3 in FG attempts and 2-2 in PATs)."

Bleacher Report: 2 (+2)

Brent Sobleski: "It would be easy to point toward things the Bills could have done better after surrendering 432 yards. The Ravens are that good, though. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are a deadly combination. Any type of win over an elite opponent should be viewed as something special."

