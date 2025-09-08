Josh Allen trolls Bills fans who left before Buffalo's historic comeback vs. Ravens
When the Baltimore Ravens went up 40-25 in the fourth quarter, and the Buffalo Bills failed to answer on the next drive, Bills fans began to exit Highmark Stadium expecting a loss.
Running back Derrick Henry busted off another one of his long runs to put Baltimore up two scores, and the following drive saw Buffalo fail to get anything going, leading to a punt. At the time, there was just 9:18 on the clock and Buffalo looked done.
But then Josh Allen and Co. pulled off a miracle and overcame the seemingly insurmountable deficit thanks to a few stops and a fumble from Henry.
To finish it off, 41-year-old kicker Matt Prater, who made franchise history as the oldest player to ever suit up for the Bills, knocked through a 32-yard field goal.
RELATED: Josh Allen met unlikeliest Bills' hero only two days before wild win over Ravens
For those Bills fans who left early, they missed out on one of the most unforgettable comebacks in franchise history, and one of the most historic in NFL history.
After the game, Allen had some fun with the fans who didn't show much faith in Buffalo's chances of coming back.
"Our team didn't quit," Allen said. "I think there were some people that left the stadium. That's OK, we'll be fine, but have some faith next time."
To be quite honest, there wasn't much room for faith with the kind of deficit the Bills were facing, and that's especially true with the way Baltimore was dominating.
The Bills were facing a 0.9% win probability when they were down 15 points with 4:48 left.
"I guess when you have Josh Allen, you just have to give him a chance and anything's possible," Bills EDGE Joey Bosa said postgame.
RELATED: Josh Allen's historic fourth quarter in Bills' amazing Sunday night win vs. Ravens
The Bills became the first team in NFL history to defeat the Ravens in a game that saw the team post 40 or more points. The Ravens were also the first team in league history to score 40 or more points and finished with 235-plus rushing yards and still lose.
We all learned a very valuable lesson on Sunday night: never give up on the Buffalo Bills as long as Josh Allen is under center.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —