2 former Bills named among best remaining free agents ahead of 2025 preseason
The Buffalo Bills are set for training camp to begin following a busy offseason.
Buffalo brought in several new faces in free agency and the draft and feel good about their teams. They even felt confident enough that they didn't retain two players who have recently been named among the best remaining free agents ahead of the 2025 preseason.
MORE: Bills land intriguing James Cook replacement in 2026 NFL mock draft
A list compiled by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox includes Amari Cooper, who played eight games in Buffalo after being traded by the Cleveland Browns. Knox also named Rasul Douglas, who was a starter at cornerback the past two seasons for the Bills.
Amari Cooper, WR
Cooper had a rough campaign in 2024, recording career lows in receptions (44), receiving yardage (547), and touchdowns (4). That's led to a belief he could be done, but as Knox said, he was in a tough spot in Cleveland and wasn't with Buffalo for a full year.
"Of course, it's worth noting that the 31-year-old wasn't in a particularly enviable situation with either team. Cleveland had a disastrous rotation at quarterback. Cooper landed in Buffalo midseason and spent the rest of the year playing catch-up in an unfamiliar offense. Two years ago, Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns en route to his fifth Pro Bowl selection. He might not be able to replicate that success, but he should be able to provide more than he did in 2024." — Knox, Bleacher Report
A receiver-needy team might be wise to roll the dice on Cooper, especially if he can play anywhere close to the level he displayed in 2023.
Rasul Douglas, CB
2024 was a frustrating season for Douglas, which is why Buffalo went in a different direction. Still, he was lights out from 2021 through 2023. He's still without a team, although he reportedly shot down a contract offer from the Miami Dolphins.
"He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 38.6 in nine games in 2023, and he logged 14 interceptions between 2021 and 2023 with the Bills and Green Bay Packers. Douglas has received at least one offer this offseason, but reportedly rejected a former division rival." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Douglas will turn 30 before the regular season begins, which might be why teams are shying away. That could force him to eventually reconsider the Dolphins' offer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —