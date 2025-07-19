Bills land intriguing James Cook replacement in 2026 NFL mock draft
With training camp set to start in just a matter of days, it's more clear than ever that the Buffalo Bills will force James Cook to enter the year without an extension.
That's brought up concerns all offseason that he could hold out, but even if Cook shows up and plays out the season, the Bills are likely going to need a replacement next offseason. While there's a chance Ray Davis could develop into a starter, they'll still need more depth.
For that reason, Pro Football Sports Network's Owain Jones has Buffalo targeting a running back in the second round of his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft. At No. 62 overall, Jones predicts the Bills will select Penn State's Kaytron Allen.
At 5-foot-11 and 223 pounds, Allen has the size to wear down opposing teams. He brings far more physicality to the position than Cook, although he's not as explosive.
While working in tandem with Nick Singleton, Allen recorded 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. As a receiver, however, he didn't offer as much with 153 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions. Even without the excellent receiving skills, Allen is an intriguing option since it would make an already physical Buffalo offense that much tougher.
