Bills Central

Bills land intriguing James Cook replacement in 2026 NFL mock draft

James Cook is scheduled for free agency next year, meaning the Buffalo Bills could be in the market for a running back during the 2026 NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen tries to break past Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield.
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen tries to break past Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With training camp set to start in just a matter of days, it's more clear than ever that the Buffalo Bills will force James Cook to enter the year without an extension.

That's brought up concerns all offseason that he could hold out, but even if Cook shows up and plays out the season, the Bills are likely going to need a replacement next offseason. While there's a chance Ray Davis could develop into a starter, they'll still need more depth.

MORE: Buffalo Bills' defensive star constantly disrespected by 'the experts' this offseason

For that reason, Pro Football Sports Network's Owain Jones has Buffalo targeting a running back in the second round of his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft. At No. 62 overall, Jones predicts the Bills will select Penn State's Kaytron Allen.

Penn State Nittany Lions RB Kaytron Allen runs the ball for a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Penn State Nittany Lions RB Kaytron Allen runs the ball for a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-11 and 223 pounds, Allen has the size to wear down opposing teams. He brings far more physicality to the position than Cook, although he's not as explosive.

While working in tandem with Nick Singleton, Allen recorded 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. As a receiver, however, he didn't offer as much with 153 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions. Even without the excellent receiving skills, Allen is an intriguing option since it would make an already physical Buffalo offense that much tougher.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News