Watch: Buffalo Bills Josh Allen lets WR Khalil Shakir choose play in red zone
The Buffalo Bills’ offense was unstoppable in their 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and one moment in particular showed just how much trust Josh Allen has in his teammates. While in the red zone, Allen turned to wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the huddle and gave him an unexpected choice: “Do you want a rushing or receiving touchdown?”
It was a moment of spontaneity and confidence that perfectly captured the Bills’ chemistry as they hit their stride late in the season.
The play itself wasn’t just successful, it was fun. Allen delivered on Shakir’s choice, adding another touchdown to their dominant offensive performance. After the play, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark joked with Allen on the sidelines: “I thought that was supposed to be a handoff!” Allen, laughing, explained, “I asked Khalil what he wanted—a rushing or receiving touchdown.”
Moments like these show how much fun this Bills team is having, even in big-game situations.
Josh Allen’s trust in his teammates isn’t just a feel-good story; it’s a big reason why the Bills are thriving. Giving Shakir the spotlight in a critical moment demonstrates the level of confidence Allen has in his squad, and that camaraderie is translating into wins.
The Lions came into Sunday as the best team in the league at 12-1, but the Bills easily handled the pressure, putting up 559 yards of offense. Allen’s leadership, paired with contributions from players like Shakir, is why the Bills are emerging as one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL.
With the playoffs on the horizon, Buffalo looks ready to make a deep run. Josh Allen isn’t just playing MVP-level football, he’s creating an environment where every player feels empowered to succeed. That’s the kind of leadership that wins championships.
