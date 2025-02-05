Bills urged to sign Cowboys linebacker for depth behind Matt Milano
The Buffalo Bills have Matt Milano as their top linebacker, but they don't have much depth behind him.
That's why The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher suggests that the Bills should sign veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks to a one-year, $3 million contract.
"The Buffalo Bills were lucky to have a healthy Matt Milano for the playoffs, but they can no longer trust him to stay healthy," Mosher writes.
"Adding a player like Kendricks for the near minimum would give the Bills another quality linebacker that can help stop the run. The Bills could use more stars on defense, but adding veterans like Kendricks would raise the floor of the unit."
Kendricks, who turns 33 this month, played and started in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, recording 138 tackles and three sacks on the season.
Kendricks has a decade's worth of experience in the league after being selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
With Kendricks on board for the Bills, he would be able to work in tandem with Milano to form a potentially dangerous duo in the linebacker room for Buffalo.
Kendricks should have other suitors this offseason, but for anyone playing beyond 10 years, competing for a Super Bowl should be important, and the former UCLA Bruins linebacker should have an easier time doing that with the Bills than the Cowboys for the upcoming season.
The Bills will be able to sign outside free agents when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.