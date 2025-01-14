Bills defender starting to "knock the rust off" after injury
In the most anticipated game of the 2024-2025 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are set for a crash course collision on Sunday night. One defender for the Bills could make the difference with a challenge of slowing down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano had been dealing with a bicep injury for the majority of the season that kept him from all but four games. Milano has slowly found his way onto the field as he finished the season with 16 tackles, two quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.
In Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Denver Broncos, Milano had the best game of his season with five tackles, one quarterback hit and one sack while playing 81% of the defensive snaps. His performance earned him a season-best PFF grade of 86.3 which was third on the team behind Josh Allen and Von Miller.
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich spoke to the media about how Milano is just starting to gain his footing back to when he was an All-Pro.
"When you don't play football for as long as he's played it, you gotta knock the rust off. We're starting to see some of that and I think he's starting to feel a lot more comfortable."
Milano has gone two seasons since playing at least 15 games in a season as he last did it in 2022 when he made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team. When he has played, the Bills have had him in the starting line as he is a key defender in the pass game and defending the run.
Milano was not available to play the last time the Bills played the Ravens when they lost 35-10. Buffalo's defense has improved since Milano's return, which bodes well for a Bills team that desperately needs a win to keep its Super Bowl hopes alive.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —