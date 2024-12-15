NFL analyst ranks Bills cornerback among top 25 pending NFL free agents in 2025
If asked what the outlook for the Buffalo Bills 2024 season looked like, most fans would answer that it would be a rebuild or reset year. We know all about the number of vets released, let walk in free agency or traded, and many, including the national media, believed the Bills would take a step back. They said 2025 would be the year the Bills return to the forefront of the NFL contenders.
Instead, the Bills have a very real shot at getting to and winning the Super Bowl this year, and 2025 looks just as promising, maybe more so, however, general manager Brandon Beane has his work cut out for him with a handful of pending free agents, including corner Rasul Douglas. CBS Sports listed the top 25 pending 2025 free agents and ranked Douglas at 16.
"After being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, the West Virginia product has had stints (to varying lengths) with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona, Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and most recently the Buffalo Bills," Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports wrote about the Bills cornerback. "Douglas is a physical corner with good size but has struggled a bit with the Bills this season, allowing 70% of the targets against him to be completed. While he's not a true No. 1 corner, he should be a solid complementary piece to an NFL secondary."
The Bills acquired Douglas from the Green Bay Packers in 2023, but he'll be 31 before the 2025 season begins and Buffalo may look elsewhere for a replacement rather than re-signing him to a new deal. They have Ja'Marcus Ingram and Kaiir Elam on the roster and maybe the Bills feel comfortable moving forward with one of them as a starter opposite Christian Benford. I know fans, me included, wouldn't be too comfortable with that prospect, but sometimes the salary cap dictates what positions get offseason upgrades.