Two Bills 'prepare like a starter' with veteran Rasul Douglas out vs. Lions
The Buffalo Bills have two legitimate third-year options to replace injured cornerback Rasul Douglas in their Week 15 starting lineup.
It's either the undrafted Ja'Marcus Ingram or former first-rounder Kaiir Elam who will face the Detroit Lions' high-powered offense on December 15 at Ford Field. Both players joined the Bills in 2022 and both have appeared in a key spot at some point this season.
"I'm still working through that. Have a pretty good idea, just don't want to go there yet," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday when questioned about a replacement starter for Douglas, who was officially ruled out due to the knee injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on December 8.
Ingram, who has appeared in all 13 games this season, logged 16 defensive snaps in place of Douglas against the Rams. Although the bulk of his action has come on special teams, Buffalo has routinely deployed the second-stringer in select dime packages.
"Same thing I do every week — prepare like I'm starting. That's my same philosophy. I keep the same routine and prepare like I'm starting," said Ingram on Friday. "It's easy for me to play the game in my head. I do it weekly, even when I'm not in the game."
Still waiting for his first career start, Ingram stepped up when called upon in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. He made two interceptions, including a Pick 6, in the 31-10 road win.
"Thinking about what I've done to get to this point. Reassuring myself that I can play at this level and I can make plays," said Ingram.
Elam, who has had difficulty earning a spot on the field, was a healthy scratch in Week 14. After playing the first 10 games, the Florida product has been inactive for three in a row.
"I've grown stronger from it. I used to let it affect me. Now, I just control the controllables," said Elam.
Although he reportedly struggles to grasp Sean McDermott's zone-heavy defensive scheme, Elam has held his own on multiple occasions and even has a postseason interception to his credit.
RELATED: Bills may be without as many as three starting defensive backs in Detroit
Elam started once this season, with Christian Benford unavailable against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. He made five tackles and recovered a second-half fumble.
"Every week, I just try to prepare like a starter. I didn't really do nothing differently. I really just stayed composed and had a sense of urgency on the field," said Elam.
Whether it's Ingram or Elam, it won't be easy to slow down Jared Goff and the Lions. Dan Campbell's team features the NFL's second-ranked offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —