Three Bills' defensive starters battle injuries during AFC Championship Week
The Buffalo Bills' defense outlasted Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens but not without suffering a few minor casualties.
Four defensive starters were banged up in the Bills' 27-25 win, and three of them are still dealing with the effects. Safety Taylor Rapp, cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Matt Milano are fighting through injuries as Buffalo prepares for the January 26 conference title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Taylor Rapp will not practice. He's day to day. He has a hip. Christian Benford remains in concussion protocol. He'll be limited with that. Matt Milano will be limited as well with some hamstring soreness," said head coach Sean McDermott prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
Rapp left the January 19 game during the second quarter. After eventually being carted into the locker room, he never returned as rookie Cole Bishop was called into duty. Rapp's veteran presence would be helpful against the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes-led offense, but his availability appears to be in serious jeopardy.
Benford sustained a head injury during the Ravens' late-game onsides kick that was recovered by Bills' cornerback Rasul Douglas.
It's a good sign that Benford is able to participate at practice in some capacity as he progress through the five-stage concussion protocol mandated by the NFL. It looks as if he may be able to follow the path that rookie running back Ray Davis took one week earlier. Davis, who went into the protocol after taking a hit in the wild-card win over the Denver Broncos, was able to practice on a limited basis last week and cleared the five-stage process in time to face the Ravens.
Milano missed the final few defensive snaps after appearing to bang up his lower body while defending a pass play on the Ravens' late touchdown drive. He was unavailable when the Bills hosted the Chiefs back in Week 11 and his presence was certainly felt in the win over Baltimore.
