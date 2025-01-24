Terrel Bernard reveals injury update on important Bills' defensive teammate
For a moment, there was a worry that the Buffalo Bills' top-tier linebacker tandem would not be fully intact for a crucial postseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fortunately, linebacker Terrel Bernard has calmed any concern. While partner-in-crime Matt Milano missed the last few plays of the divisional round win due to what was revealed as "hamstring soreness," Bernard reported that his teammate "looked good" during Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to go out there and play with him," said Bernard.
Neither Bernard nor Milano were available last January when the Chiefs upended the Bills, 27-24, in a divisional round affair at Highmark Stadium. The former sprained his ankle one week earlier in a wild-card win while the latter was on Injured Reserve due to a leg injury suffered in London.
As a result, Buffalo was forced to deploy rookie Dorian Williams and retired veteran AJ Klein, who was signed off his couch, against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
While Milano, who missed the first 11 weeks of the season due to a training camp biceps tear, has been listed as limited on the official injury report, the former All-Pro appears on track to start on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
"Going through some of the stuff that he did today, I felt like he looked like normal. Overall, he's looked good," said Bernard. "We're going through it like a normal week. He's prepared like a normal week. We've done our meetings and gone through everything."
Milano's presence was certainly noticeable in the January 19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. According to Next Gen Stats, he generated four pressures on nine pass rush attempts. Meanwhile, Bernard, who recorded four tackles, accounted for a huge game-changing play. The linebacker forced, and subsequently recovered, a fumble by Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews just across midfield.
The Bills and the Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on January 26 with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.
