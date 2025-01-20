Perfect play by Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard was the biggest in playoff win
There was one critical moment in the game for Buffalo that changed the whole outlook to help push the Bills to a 27-25 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
With under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter and down by five points, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a key pass to tight end Mark Andrews for 16 yards and a first down, but Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard stepped in to create the biggest play of the game.
Bernard would take a play out of former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman by pulling off the perfect "peanut punch" to force Andrews to fumble the ball. The ball fell to the ground allowing Bernard to recover his own fumble.
This would be the game's turning point, as the Ravens were driving for the lead and were in Bills' territory.
Once back on offense, Buffalo would eat up over five minutes of game clock before being forced to kick a short field goal to make it an eight-point game.
Baltimore would respond with a touchdown on its final drive, but Andrews would make his second massive mistake of the quarter with a dropped pass on the two-point conversion that cost the Ravens the game. An unsuccessful onside kick by Baltimore would seal the win for the Bills.
After the game, Bernard walked through the play with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson as he was focused on what they had talked about all week: attacking the ball.
"He found a soft spot in the zone, we rallied to the ball. I saw him cut back and really all I saw was the ball, tried to get it out in these conditions the ball was wet and slippery. Something that we had talked about all week was really attacking the ball and we were lucky enough to get it out there."- Bills LB Terrel Bernard
Bernard would finish the game with four total tackles, three of them being solo tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in the win. His fumble was one of three turnovers forced by the Bills while Buffalo did not turn the ball over in the game.
That is one of the plays in the game that is considered a pivotal moment for Buffalo, helping the team advance to the AFC title matchup with the Chiefs. Bernard will be considered by many to be one of the heroes of the game, and fans hope to get more of that in Kansas City next week.
