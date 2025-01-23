'Sad' memory motivates Bills DT Ed Oliver during AFC Championship Week
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver remembers how it played out four years ago and how he felt after it ended.
The Bills ultimately had no way of stopping Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on that particular day, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-24 margin in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the memory of the Chiefs celebrating has remained with Oliver.
"I remember when we played in the game, and I watched the confetti fall for the opposing team. I can say how that feels, and I don't want to feel that again," said Oliver as the Bills prepare for a return trip to Arrowhead Stadium.
The 27-year-old Oliver suggested that losing such a high-stakes matchup takes a toll on players.
"The excitement of winning is one thing. The pain of the losing outweighs the excitement of winning. I'd rather be happy than sad," said Oliver.
The Chiefs, who are in the AFC Championship Game for the seventh year in a row, have directly ended the Bills' season three of the past four years, and Oliver hasn't forgotten. The franchise defensive tackle is hoping that Kansas City is not the final stop on Buffalo's Super Bowl run.
"I know what happens when you lose this game, you go home," said Oliver. "I ain't trying to go home."
The Bills and the Chiefs kick off on January 26 at 6:30 pm ET with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.
