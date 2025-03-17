Analyst believes Bills made best signing in NFL free agency
The Buffalo Bills made a splash during free agency when they signed Joey Bosa, who was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the offseason.
Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, had been with the Chargers for nine seasons, but now he has a new home with the Bills.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz praised the Bills for signing Bosa, calling it the best signing of the offseason.
"Buffalo signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract, which is a swing for the fences on a player who constantly battles injuries," Schatz writes.
"But big swings are necessary for a team that is on the edge of winning a Super Bowl. The Bills wanted to load up on the pass rush so they can take down Patrick Mahomes, and if this move works out, it will be a big step toward doing that. If it doesn't work out, they're out of it in a year."
The Bills are swinging for the fences, hoping that they can get a healthy version of Bosa that can transform the defensive line in Buffalo. If the Bills are successful with Bosa leading the defensive line, they could get that much closer to narrowing the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs to be the top team in the AFC next season.
