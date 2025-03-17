Bills Central

Analyst believes Bills made best signing in NFL free agency

The Buffalo Bills have impressed with one transaction in particular during free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills made a splash during free agency when they signed Joey Bosa, who was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the offseason.

Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, had been with the Chargers for nine seasons, but now he has a new home with the Bills.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz praised the Bills for signing Bosa, calling it the best signing of the offseason.

Joey Bosa
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Buffalo signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract, which is a swing for the fences on a player who constantly battles injuries," Schatz writes.

"But big swings are necessary for a team that is on the edge of winning a Super Bowl. The Bills wanted to load up on the pass rush so they can take down Patrick Mahomes, and if this move works out, it will be a big step toward doing that. If it doesn't work out, they're out of it in a year."

The Bills are swinging for the fences, hoping that they can get a healthy version of Bosa that can transform the defensive line in Buffalo. If the Bills are successful with Bosa leading the defensive line, they could get that much closer to narrowing the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs to be the top team in the AFC next season.

Joey Bosa
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News