Bills' biggest needs on revamped defensive line in 2025
The Buffalo Bills looked to free agency to add edge rushers and tackles to the defensive line for 2025, with some room for improvement.
Buffalo signed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in the first week of free agency, strengthening their pass rushers. The bad news is that they have six former defensive linemen looking for new homes, including Von Miller, whom the team released prior to free agency.
Entering the second week of free agency through the NFL Draft, what else needs to be done to have the Bills set and ready to go to make a Super Bowl run in 2025?
Depth Concerns Without Hoecht & Ogunjobi in 2025
This was a situation Bills general manager Brandon Beane did not have in mind when he signed Hoecht and Ogunjobi, but now he has to figure out what to do without them for six games. Beane told the media on Friday that Hoecht and Ogunjobi tested positive for PED, which resulted in six-game suspensions for both players. Hoecht's suspension was known before signing him, but Ogunjobi's came up during the signing process.
Beane is back at the drawing board to figure out how to deal with both guys out for the first third of the season. At tackle, they do have their 2024 NFL draft pick, DeWayne Carter, for depth, as he will work behind DeQuan Jones and Ed Oliver. Two options are either push forward with Branson Deen or Zion Logue for now or find someone else in free agency/NFL Draft.
Don't expect Buffalo to be big spenders the rest of free agency unless they take a shot at bringing back Von Miller or finally working on a long-term extension for cornerback Christian Benford. Using the NFL Draft is the best option at defensive tackle to pick someone within the first three rounds who can work with Carter to help with depth.
The Bills' edge rushers are in a much better position, with another Bills 2024 draft pick, Javon Solomon, being able to step up for depth. Bosa, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa should be able to hold down the edges so the only thing for Buffalo is whether to bring back Miller on a cheaper contract or give Solomon a chance to prove himself.
More Pass Rushers After 2025 Season
For 2025, the Bills are solid off the edge and can apply pressure on the quarterback. They signed Rousseau to a contract extension, giving them at least one reliable rusher in the future.
After the 2025 season, though, Epenesa and Bosa are not under contract. The following options after them are Hoecht and Solomon. That leaves Buffalo shorthanded with pass rushers starting in 2026.
Bosa must prove durable and healthy before the Bills sign the 30-year-old edge rusher. Epenesa is younger than Bosa at 26 years old, so extending him would be a safer choice, but it all comes down to how much money Buffalo is willing to spend on him to be a sometimes-starter, sometimes-rotational player.
Looking at the draft is an easy, cheaper option for Buffalo as they can pick someone up within the first three rounds to develop them. All draft projections have Buffalo taking a cornerback in the first round, which would be the right move. There are good enough talent to either take someone this year or wait until a deeper 2026 draft class to find someone.
Circling back to Miller is also an option to re-sign to a short one-year deal with significantly less money. It will be a matter of whether Miller is willing to take less money at age 35 in pursuit of winning a Super Bowl or find somewhere else to collect a bigger paycheck.
Development of Carter & Solomon
Last season, the Bills spent third and fifth-round picks on Carter and Solomon in the hopes they could eventually move up into starters like the team has done with Rousseau, Oliver and Epenesa. Both showed flashes of what they can do, but got buried with depth at tackle and defensive end.
With one year under their belts, Year 2 is critical for Carter and Solomon. They will be given more prominent roles as they are expected to be backups. It will primarily be necessary for the first six games as they must step up for the suspended Hoecht and Ogunjobi.
Depending on how both play, Buffalo could make some tough decisions in the offseason. If both make huge strides, letting Epenesa, Bosa, and Ogunjobi walk will be easier and more cost-efficient. If they don't play well, the Bills will have to cough up the money in free agency and the draft to make it right, which is already strict with Josh Allen's pricy new contract.
