Battle to be Josh Allen's backup QB heating up for Buffalo Bills
Star running back James Cook is signed and sealed. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is cemented as an elite quarterback.
But what happens to the Buffalo Bills if a sky-is-falling injury happens to either of them? The last two preseason games — beginning Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field — will go a long way toward providing those answers.
As was the case during Cook's training camp contract "hold-in", Ray Davis remains the Bills' No. 2 runnning back and - apparently - also their emergency kicker. If Allen goes down for any extended length of time, obviously the Bills' grand plans go up in smoke. But even if he misses a game or two, are the Bills confident in either backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky or Mike White?
Head coach Sean McDermott hasn't divulged how he will divvy snaps Sunday night, or if Allen will see any playing time. Trubisky and White, however, are almost guaranteed to get important auditions.
Trubisky, who appeared in nine games as Allen's backup last season, got the start in the preseason opener against the New York Giants and seems to have an edge on the No. 2 job. But both he and White were impressive. Trubisky completed 9 of 13 passes for 138 yards a touchdown; White 8 of 13 for 112 yards and two scores.
Allen threw three interceptions in Friday's joint scrimmage against the Bears, but keeping him healthy remains the No. 1 goal of camp.
“Yeah, I would love to if you could put him in a bubble that would guarantee me that he wasn’t gonna get hurt,” McDermott said. “Josh has been in a good spot, it’s just his continual development this preseason with making sure he feels good about where he’s at and with his receivers in particular, I think that’s going to be big for him.”
