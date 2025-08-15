Bills' Josh Allen secures the top spot in crucial quarterback stat
Josh Allen cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he won the 2024 NFL MVP after leading the Buffalo Bills to their fifth consecutive AFC East title.
Once seen as a project player, Allen has proven to be the franchise player Buffalo expected when they selected him in the 2018 NFL draft. He's often praised for his powerful arm, as well as his ability to run through opponents on the ground.
What he doesn't get enough credit for is his calmness under pressure.
According to Pro Football Focus, no one in the league is able to handle pressure better than Allen. Over the past three years, he has been the highest-graded quarterback in the NFL when blitzed.
Allen finished slightly ahead of Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens rounding out the top four.
Buffalo's offensive line gets a lot of credit for helping Allen find success, but Dion Dawkins has said Allen makes it easy with his mobility. He's also great at getting the ball out quickly and making defenses pay for gambling.
