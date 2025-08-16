Super Bowl champion gives ridiculously low confidence score in Josh Allen and Bills
It's as outrageous of a hot take that there's been about the Buffalo Bills.
"Scale of 1 to 10, I put it at a 1," said former New York Giants' defensive tackle Chris Canty, who was on the Super Bowl XLVI winners.
Canty's comments came during ESPN's First Take when asked what his confidence level that Allen can take the Bills to the Super Bowl.
This seems to be the narrative of many analysts, like it or not, there is some truth to this opinion. Until the Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, there will be many in the NFL world who will continue to doubt the Bills.
"He [Allen] is physically the most talented quarterback in the NFL, alongside Lamar Jackson, but in order to get to the Super Bowl out of the AFC, you're going to have to deal with Patrick Mahomes," said Canty.
Canty went on to quote some numbers about Mahomes and the number of AFC title games and Super Bowls that Mahomes played in. Mahomes is a great quarterback, but the pedestal some analysts put him on is ridiculous. Yes, he was the quarterback of those teams, but the real reason the Chiefs have been dominant in the AFC is their head coach, who is one of the greatest offensive minds in the game, and the Chiefs' defense.
Canty continued his rant, "So, when we start talking about confidence level in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, getting over that hump, and getting to a Super Bowl, I don't know how you can say it with your chest you believe this is going to be their year." He followed up, "While they own their division, the Kansas City Chiefs have shown they own the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs."
While it's understandable that the NFL world lacks confidence in the Bills' ability to reach a Super Bowl, given their 0-4 record against the Chiefs in the playoffs, assigning them a confidence level of one is being short-sighted. Still, until the Bills get it done, this narrative won't change. Just ask Peyton Manning.
