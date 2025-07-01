Bills' Bobby Babich disrespected in latest NFL defensive coordinator rankings
As long as Sean McDermott is the head coach for the Buffalo Bills, their defense is going to be formidable. They might not repeat the success they had in 2021 when they were first in yardage and points surrendered, but they're consistently one of the tougher defenses to deal with.
McDermott, who called defensive plays in 2023, handed those duties to first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. In his first year in the role, Babich's defense finished 11th in points surrendered, which wasn't terrible considering they were 17th in yardage.
Still, the drop from fourth in points might have led to Babich being slighted by Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network. Infante ranked all 32 NFL defensive coordinators and had Babich at No. 19.
"In his second season of calling defensive plays for the Buffalo Bills, Bobby Babich has the chance to cement himself as one of the top ascending coaches in the NFL. Buffalo’s defense was in the middle of the pack in 2024, but Babich’s work as a positional coach has been impressive over the years. He got strong play out of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano as their linebackers coach, as well as stellar work from Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer as the safeties coach." -- Infante, Pro Football Sports Network
This feels as though Babich is being punished for the success McDermott had in 2023. It also seems to overlook the fact that the Bills' front office believed he didn't have the talent to succeed.
Not only did they sign Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi, Michael Hoecht, and Tre'Davious White in free agency, but the Bills also used six of their nine picks in the NFL draft on defense. Given Babich's track record as a position coach and their issues on the depth chart, he shouldn't be in the bottom half.
