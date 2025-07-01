Buffalo Bills in danger of losing rising star coach after 2025 season
One of the only drawbacks to being a winning team is the fact that other franchises often look to purge staff members from successful organizations. The Buffalo Bills nearly had this happen during the offseason with offensive coordinator Joe Brady being one of the hottest names in the coaching cycle.
Brady interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints for their head coaching vacancies. In the end, he stayed in Buffalo, but that won't be the case forever.
Buffalo could even lose him as early as 2026, with Bleacher Report's Moe Moton naming him among the top eight candidates who could become head coaches during the next cycle. Moton praised Brady for turning things around after Ken Dorsey was fired and gave him credit for helping Josh Allen reach MVP status.
”Brady took over play-calling duties in Buffalo after the team fired Ken Dorsey midway through the 2023 campaign. In his first full season as the Bills offensive coordinator, he fielded a unit that racked up the second-most points and ranked 10th in yards. More importantly for Brady's resume, he elevated Josh Allen, helping the star quarterback earn his first MVP award.“ -- Moton, Bleacher Report
The Bills were fortunate to keep Brady for another season, but head coaching opportunities aren't guaranteed. That's why they might not get lucky in 2026 if he remains a hot candidate.
