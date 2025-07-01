NFL analyst concerned Bills' defensive upgrades will yield 'mediocre' results
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to have a better defense in the 2025 campaign, which is evidenced by the team's numerous additions both in free agency and the draft this offseason.
However, there is reason to believe the team's moves won't be enough to move the needle for Buffalo's defense.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine expressed concern over the effectiveness of the team's newest additions on defense.
"It's fair to say the Bills are in an era of transition on defense. It's a bit poetic that they've brought back Tre'Davious White as a backup plan at cornerback. He's a reminder of what Sean McDermott's first dominant defenses looked like," Ballentine wrote.
"The reality is that being forced to start White would be part of the worst-case scenario for Buffalo. At the very least, it should be able to start Hairston by the end of the season.
"The same goes for the defensive line. The Bills brought in Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht this offseason, but they would be better off if Sanders, Jackson and Walker show they are long-term answers up front.
"Otherwise, this defense will be mediocre and there will be lingering questions going into the next season."
The Bills are counting on fresh faces to be the reason why they are better in the upcoming season.
If these players can make the impact that the team needs them to, the Bills could be in the Super Bowl.
If not, it will be another long offseason and a wasted year in Josh Allen's prime.
