Bills Central

NFL analyst concerned Bills' defensive upgrades will yield 'mediocre' results

The Buffalo Bills are trying to improve their defense, but their execution may not be what they had hoped.

Jeremy Brener

AFC linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers.
AFC linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are hoping to have a better defense in the 2025 campaign, which is evidenced by the team's numerous additions both in free agency and the draft this offseason.

However, there is reason to believe the team's moves won't be enough to move the needle for Buffalo's defense.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine expressed concern over the effectiveness of the team's newest additions on defense.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht celebrates after a play against the Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht celebrates after a play against the Seattle Seahawks. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It's fair to say the Bills are in an era of transition on defense. It's a bit poetic that they've brought back Tre'Davious White as a backup plan at cornerback. He's a reminder of what Sean McDermott's first dominant defenses looked like," Ballentine wrote.

"The reality is that being forced to start White would be part of the worst-case scenario for Buffalo. At the very least, it should be able to start Hairston by the end of the season.

"The same goes for the defensive line. The Bills brought in Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht this offseason, but they would be better off if Sanders, Jackson and Walker show they are long-term answers up front.

"Otherwise, this defense will be mediocre and there will be lingering questions going into the next season."

TRENDING: Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist

The Bills are counting on fresh faces to be the reason why they are better in the upcoming season.

If these players can make the impact that the team needs them to, the Bills could be in the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Two Bills' offseason additions offer 'high-end potential' to needy defense

If not, it will be another long offseason and a wasted year in Josh Allen's prime.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi takes the field against the Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi takes the field against the Baltimore Ravens. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News