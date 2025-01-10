Bills defensive lineman focused on Buffalo, not Denver Broncos, on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver put some perspective on what is going on inside the minds of the players going into their AFC wild-card showdown with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
While speaking with the media on Thursday, Oliver said the team is not focused on the past but focused on Sunday's matchup.
"We can't worry about years past. We can't worry about the outside noise. All we can worry about right now and it's not about last year. It's not about the yards you gave up in big games before. It's none of that. It's being your best self for 60 minutes or until the game is over and if we do that one game at a time, the sky's the limit."
The Bills have gone six straight seasons winning 10 or more games in the regular season. It's also been three straight seasons of Buffalo getting knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs have been the kryptonite of the Bills in the postseason as the Chiefs have ended their season three of the last four postseasons.
Oliver couldn't deny not being aware of the past, but knows the team has to press forward with the 2025 postseason.
"You know awareness but I'm not gonna let that define how I'm going to play this game. Yeah you're cognizant of it, but don't let your past define you. So we're gonna go about business as business."
Cornerback Rasul Douglas talked about how the team in the past "peaked too early," which resulted in not-so-desirable ends to their seasons, with this season being different. Oliver believes that the team has, at times, played at their best, but looks for the team to do it throughout each game in the playoffs.
"I think we're dangerous when we're hitting on all cylinders and have we hit on all cylinders? At times of the year yeah, but I think we could do it more often. I think the playoffs would be a good time to start hitting on all cylinders for 60 minutes."
Buffalo had the second-best record in the AFC this season, with a 13-4 record, and it won the AFC East for the fifth straight year. The strength of the defense comes against the run, as they were 12th in rushing yards per game allowed with 115.5.
Oliver pressed on the most important lesson for the Bills: it's all about the 60 minutes of football they play on Sunday against the Broncos.
"That's why the playoffs are exciting because they want all the background noise, but it's not about that. It's about 60 minutes of going to play football. I don't wanna talk about them. It's not about them. It's about 60 minutes of doing your business, being your best for 60 minutes. It's not about last year or whatever have you years past. It's not about that. I don't want to talk about that. That's not where my mind is at. My mind is on Sunday, what we have the task at hand. That's what it's all about."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —