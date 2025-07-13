Bills Central

Bills credited for changing NFL history in memorable OT thriller against Chiefs

This game still bothers Buffalo Bills fans, but at least the NFL knew they had to make a change.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after the Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after the Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It should have been a career-defining game for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but instead, it went down as one of the worst postseason endings in NFL history.

Allen went to war against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and had a playoff performance for the ages. Allen finished with 329 yards through the air and 68 on the ground. He threw four touchdown passes, all to Gabe Davis, who had 201 yards on eight receptions.

MORE: Watch Bills' WR Keon Coleman try Tim Hortons for the first time

The final connection between Allen and Davis gave Buffalo a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to play. That's when disaster struck as the Bills defensive gave up 44 yards on three plays and Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal to send it to overtime. In OT, the Bills never got the ball as a Travis Kelce touchdown gave Kansas City the win.

Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed looks on
Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed looks on during an AFC Divisional playoff football game. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It wasn't just Buffalo fans that were mad, but football fans in general were appalled that Allen never got a chance to answer, which led to a major change. In fact, Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports says this game changed the NFL forever, leading to new rules in overtime.

"After the Chiefs rallied in the last 13 seconds of regulation to force overtime, then won it on their first possession of OT, there was a lot of complaining that Bills quarterback Josh Allen never got a chance to touch the ball in overtime. That led to the NFL changing the longtime overtime rule, which allowed both teams a possession in overtime of a playoff game. In 2025, the NFL changed the regular-season rules to guarantee both teams a possession in overtime."

The Bills have still yet to top the Chiefs, with this game serving as their best opportunity to do so.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News