Bills credited for changing NFL history in memorable OT thriller against Chiefs
It should have been a career-defining game for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but instead, it went down as one of the worst postseason endings in NFL history.
Allen went to war against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and had a playoff performance for the ages. Allen finished with 329 yards through the air and 68 on the ground. He threw four touchdown passes, all to Gabe Davis, who had 201 yards on eight receptions.
The final connection between Allen and Davis gave Buffalo a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to play. That's when disaster struck as the Bills defensive gave up 44 yards on three plays and Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal to send it to overtime. In OT, the Bills never got the ball as a Travis Kelce touchdown gave Kansas City the win.
It wasn't just Buffalo fans that were mad, but football fans in general were appalled that Allen never got a chance to answer, which led to a major change. In fact, Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports says this game changed the NFL forever, leading to new rules in overtime.
"After the Chiefs rallied in the last 13 seconds of regulation to force overtime, then won it on their first possession of OT, there was a lot of complaining that Bills quarterback Josh Allen never got a chance to touch the ball in overtime. That led to the NFL changing the longtime overtime rule, which allowed both teams a possession in overtime of a playoff game. In 2025, the NFL changed the regular-season rules to guarantee both teams a possession in overtime."
The Bills have still yet to top the Chiefs, with this game serving as their best opportunity to do so.
