How to watch Josh Allen chase Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo on Sunday in Lake Tahoe

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback is Top 35 overall, but he's well behind multiple NFL rivals heading into Round 3 at the annual American Century Championship

Ralph Ventre

Josh Allen putts during ACC practice round
Josh Allen putts during ACC practice round / Gilberto Manzano
It's Sunday, and soon you'll be able to watch the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen battle on the gridiron while trying to maintain AFC East supremacy.

Right now, however, you'll have to settle for watching Allen go up against numerous NFL rivals, and other celebrities, on the golf course.

With the start of training camp less than two weeks away, Allen will contest the final round of the American Century Championship on Sunday, July 13 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. The reigning NFL MVP has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to improve his 20th-place finish (39 points) from 2024.

After two rounds at the annual celebrity tournament, which follows a Modified Stableford scoring format, Allen has 13 points and sits tied for 33rd place with NHL star Matthew Tkachuk.

In terms of NFL quarterbacks (active and retired), Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo all rank ahead of Allen on the leaderboard.

Romo, a three-time event champion, is within striking distance of co-leaders Joe Pavelski and Taylor Twellman. The former Dallas Cowboys' field general has 36 points, which put him in a sixth-place tie with retired MLB pitcher John Smoltz and Mark Mulder. Pavelski, a retired NHL forward, and Twellman, a former USMNT soccer player, have 44 points apiece with 18 holes to play.

Tony Romo on Saturday at American Century Championship
Tony Romo on Saturday at American Century Championship / © American Century Championship

When it comes to all NFL-affiliated entrants, current Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen (40 points) leads the way in fourth place overall.

Meanwhile, Allen is also chasing Hall-of-Famers Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, Brian Urlacher and Jerome Bettis on the leaderboard. There are 90 competitors in this year's field.

Allen admitted his swing was off on Saturday. He started the Back 9 by registered four bogeys and two double bogeys over eight holes. The four-time NFL MVP finalist, who takes pride in his golf game, carded back-to-back 82s on the Par 72 course.

"Sometimes, it comes and goes. Right now, it's gone, but it'll come back," said Allen in a brief self-evaluation during Saturday's NBC broadcast.

On Sunday, Allen is grouped with fellow QB, and friend, Sam Darnold and Tkachuk, who is already a two-time Stanley Cup champion at 27 years old. The trio will tee off at the 10:53 a.m. ET in South Lake Tahoe.

NBC's live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, meaning viewers may get a peek at Allen's group on its last few holes. It is the fourth year in a row that the Bills' QB1 is contesting the celebrity championship event.

Aaron Rodgers on the green at American Century Championship
Aaron Rodgers on the green at American Century Championship / © American Century Championship

