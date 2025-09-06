Bills Central

Bills make two pregame moves, preparing roster for SNF showdown vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills called up a veteran kicker and interior offensive lineman for their September 7 season opener at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills made it official - 41-year-old veteran Matt Prater will handle the kicking duties for the September 7 primetime opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Making two moves on Saturday afternoon, the Bills designated Prater and interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green as practice squad gameday elevations. Both men will be available for Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium.

Each practice squad member is allotted three gameday elevations apiece until teams must sign them to the active roster.

Prater signed to the Bills' practice squad earlier this week when it became apparent that Tyler Bass was not progressing at the necessary pace. Bass has been dealing with pelvic soreness since late July, and he finally landed on Injured Reserve after Friday's practice in Orchard Park.

It'll mark Prater's first live game action since Week 4 last season with the Arizona Cardinals. The grizzled veteran suffered a season-ending left knee injury and was unsigned until this past week.

Although he's no longer in his prime, Prater has historically been one of the NFL's top long-distance kickers. He leads all active players with 81 career field goals from 50+ yards.

Green, a former third-round draft pick, will presumably provide interior OL insurance on the bench alongside Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

With Tre'Davious White listed as doubtful to play, it's notable that the Bills did not elevate veteran cornerback Dane Jackson. The non-move signals faith in sixth-round rookie Dorian Strong and UB product Ja'Marcus Ingram.

