Bills Central

Josh Allen can break Bills' record set by HOF running back in SNF season opener

Josh Allen can move past the legendary running back Thurman Thomas in the Buffalo Bills' record book when the season kicks off against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium

Ralph Ventre

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore RavensGregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore RavensGregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

His rushing prowess is nothing other than historic.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has proven to be the quintessential dual threat since being drafted in 2018 with his ability to so effectively use his legs setting him apart from most others.

Averaging a remarkable 5.5 yards per carry, Allen already has 4,142 career rushing yards to his credit, and he's on the cusp of setting the Bills' franchise record for most touchdowns on the ground.

It's not just the rushing TDs record for Bills' quarterbacks, but the all-time mark for all Buffalo ball carriers since the franchise was established in 1960.

RELATED: Josh Allen to wear special fan-designed hat before Bills vs. Ravens season opener

On his way to the top, Allen, who is entering only his eighth NFL season, already surpassed one Hall-of-Fame running back and is tied for the current record with another Gold Jacket owner.

Allen passed the late OJ Simpson during the 2024 season. Now, he enters the 2025 campaign alongside legendary running back Thurman Thomas with 65 career touchdowns rushes apiece. Simpson and Thomas were the Bills' lone two MVP winners in the club's history until Allen captured the honor this past February.

Thurman Thomas TD
Oct 8, 1995; Orchard Park, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas (34) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets at Rich Stadium / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

For some perspective, Simpson played nine years with the Bills while Thomas enjoyed a 12-season tenure in Buffalo. Allen has only seven seasons under his belt, and his 2018 rookie campaign was interrupted by a UCL injury.

Averaging 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season, Allen is only 10 TD rushes away from tying Cam Newton's all-time NFL record for quarterbacks.

RELATED: Bills predicted to stumble out of gate against 'best team in the NFL'

First, however, he'll have the chance to become the sole owner of the Bills' overall record on September 7 in a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

This past January, Allen rushed for two touchdowns in the divisional round victory over the Ravens, but playoff stats are separated from a player's career ledger.

Josh Allen TD
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the New York Jets / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News