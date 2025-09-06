Josh Allen can break Bills' record set by HOF running back in SNF season opener
His rushing prowess is nothing other than historic.
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has proven to be the quintessential dual threat since being drafted in 2018 with his ability to so effectively use his legs setting him apart from most others.
Averaging a remarkable 5.5 yards per carry, Allen already has 4,142 career rushing yards to his credit, and he's on the cusp of setting the Bills' franchise record for most touchdowns on the ground.
It's not just the rushing TDs record for Bills' quarterbacks, but the all-time mark for all Buffalo ball carriers since the franchise was established in 1960.
RELATED: Josh Allen to wear special fan-designed hat before Bills vs. Ravens season opener
On his way to the top, Allen, who is entering only his eighth NFL season, already surpassed one Hall-of-Fame running back and is tied for the current record with another Gold Jacket owner.
Allen passed the late OJ Simpson during the 2024 season. Now, he enters the 2025 campaign alongside legendary running back Thurman Thomas with 65 career touchdowns rushes apiece. Simpson and Thomas were the Bills' lone two MVP winners in the club's history until Allen captured the honor this past February.
For some perspective, Simpson played nine years with the Bills while Thomas enjoyed a 12-season tenure in Buffalo. Allen has only seven seasons under his belt, and his 2018 rookie campaign was interrupted by a UCL injury.
Averaging 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season, Allen is only 10 TD rushes away from tying Cam Newton's all-time NFL record for quarterbacks.
RELATED: Bills predicted to stumble out of gate against 'best team in the NFL'
First, however, he'll have the chance to become the sole owner of the Bills' overall record on September 7 in a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
This past January, Allen rushed for two touchdowns in the divisional round victory over the Ravens, but playoff stats are separated from a player's career ledger.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —