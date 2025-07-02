Bills first-round CB Maxwell Hairston faces civil lawsuit stemming from 2021 incident
The Buffalo Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. At the time, they knew Hairston had faced a serious allegation in the past.
In 2021, Hairston was accused of sexual assault. The incident was reported to police, but Hairston was never charged.
MORE: Manning heir Arch calls Buffalo Bills QB 'A dog', models game after Josh Allen
Now, the allegations are in the news again as WKBW.com is reporting that Hairston is facing a civil suit for the incident.
According to the report, the Bills were fully aware of the previous reports, but felt confident in Hairston — and believed he was innocent.
"We did a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing. That was fully investigated by the school. He even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened, to what the accusation was. You can't take someone's account and think that's the truth. But yes, we fully investigated that," Beane said via WKBW.
He added that the league wouldn’t have allowed Hairston to attend the NFL Combine if they felt there was anything to the complaint.
Now, Hairston will have to revisit the allegations in a civil setting.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —