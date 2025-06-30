Bills Central

Bobby Babich hints 'big human' has 'three-down' potential on Bills' revamped front

The Buffalo Bills targeted a potential future starting DE on Day at the NFL Draft, and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich likes what he's seen from the rookie

Ralph Ventre

Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich talks with the defensive line during training camp.
Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich talks with the defensive line during training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Buffalo Bills seem to have a type when it comes to defensive ends.

Both Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa, two Top 55 draft picks under the Brandon Beane regime, stand taller than 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and they are big enough to be effective when rushing from the inside.

Naturally, third-round rookie Landon Jackson fits that type, and he may wind up being an instant contributor as a result.

“He's a big human," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich during the first week of June. "We definitely wanted to make sure that there was a size piece to what we were trying to do."

Landon Jackson minicamp
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson (94) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-6 Jackson weighed in at 264 pounds pre-draft and tested remarkably well at the NFL Combine. The two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection ran a sub-4.7 40-yard dash and registered the highest vertical jump (40.5") of all defensive end prospects.

For Babich, his excitement for Jackson extends far beyond the rookie's physical capability.

"It starts with, really, the person. He's a true professional, mature beyond his years," said Babich.

The 22-year-old Jackson, who is married, possesses the two-way potential to eventually earn a starting spot opposite Greg Rousseau. As a rookie, however, it's more likely he serves as a rotational player who can provide relief on any down.

"And then really when it comes down to it, just really kind of what we were looking for when you talk about the run game and the pass game and being a three-down defensive end. That's important," said Babich. "Certainly, he has a long way to go in adapting and him earning the right to play and carve out a role for himself, but he's doing a good job. A heck of a dude, and I'm happy he's here."

Landon Jackson sac
Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) hits American team quarterback Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (2) during the first half of the 2025 Senior Bowl football game / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

