Manning heir Arch calls Buffalo Bills QB 'A dog', models game after Josh Allen
Arch Manning is expected to do big things now that he's taking over as the full-time starter for the Texas Longhorns. The nephew of Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch has no shortage of players to emulate his game after, but one player he's zeroing in on is Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.
Manning was asked, other than family members, which quarterback he watches and tries to model his game after.
RELATED: Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches
He credited Allen, as well as one of the Bills' rivals, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys." When asked what it is he likes about Allen and Burrow, Manning said, "Because they're dogs. I'm watching some of their college film right now, just good players, elite competitors, and fun to watch."
Manning said Allen was the "ultimate football player" due to his mobility and improvisational skills.
RELATED: Bills heiress Jessica Pegula crashes out of Wimbledon despite stunning 'Duchess' look
Unlike his uncles, Arch Manning has proven he can move the ball with his legs. He ran for four touchdowns during the 2024 season, including a season-long 67 yards.
He understands what a difference it can make when the quarterback poses a threat as a runner, which is an area Allen succeeds. That's why it makes perfect sense for Manning to study the way Allen approaches the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —