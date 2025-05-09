Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston heaps praise on Dorian Strong
Maxwell Hairston was impressive during the Buffalo Bills' first practice of rookie minicamp. Sal Capaccio said he was fluid and displayed an impressive change of direction during drills.
Hairston, however, wanted to give praise to other players after his first practice with the Bills.
While speaking with the media, Hairston said fellow cornerback Dorian Strong had a good day, while saying they will "lean on each other and help each other get through this process."
"Dorian Strong had a really good day today, just being somebody that, you know, I'm taking mental reps when I watch D. Strong. Seeing him go out there and play with poise and play like he's already adjusted, that was good to see."
Strong added that the two will compete with one another for snaps, which is the harsh reality of the NFL.
As for Hairston, it's par for the course that he would be focused on praising his teammate rather than the competition. He showed his excitement for his peers' success during the NFL draft when he was energetically cheering on everyone who was drafted ahead of him.
Hairston is a lock to make the team as the 30th pick in the draft. Strong, however, has a tougher road since he was taken at No. 177 overall in Round 6. Despite his draft status, he's been praised for his skill as a press corner and a good outing on day one is the perfect start.
