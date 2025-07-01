Bills heiress Jessica Pegula crashes out of Wimbledon despite stunning 'Duchess' look
Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula went into Wimbledon expecting big things, but left in disappointment.
The daughter of Bills’ owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Jessica was ranked as the No. 3 American in the tournament and arrived in style.
Pegula arrived in a custom Adidas fit, and was crowned “Duchess of Wimbledon.”
Unfortunately, she didn’t receive the royal treatment with Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeating her in consecutive sets, 6-2 and 6-3. Cocciaretto made history with the win as the first Italian to defeat a WTA Top-3 player at a major since the 2015 US Open.
For Pegula, this will be a tough one to get over as it’s her earliest defeat in a major since 2020. It’s a defeat that also comes after she headed to London on a high note, knocking off former No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in Bad Homburg, Germany for her ninth title.
Here’s a look at the final point that sent Pegula home, and gave Cocciaretto the huge upset win.
