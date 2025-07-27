Bills Central

Bills injury concern: Wide receiver carted off field during training camp

A scary moment ended with a WR being carted off the field during Buffalo Bills practice on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills started practice on Sunday at St. John Fisher University with two players already injured. Before practice, it was announced that wide receiver Curtis Samuel and linebacker Terrel Bernard were both dealing with hamstring injuries. Thankfully, their injuries aren't considered serious.

Another injury has now been added to the list, but this one was far more concerning. Third-year wide receiver Tyrell Shavers suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury while making a remarkable one-handed touchdown grab.

Shavers was seen holding his ankle and was met by athletic trainers. Unable to put weight on his leg, he had to be carted off the field.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, Shavers was undrafted out of San Diego State in 2023. Prior to playing for the Aztecs, Shavers spent time at Mississippi State and Alabama. He was the final receiver cut last year in Buffalo, but was called up from the practice squad in Week 5.

He was active in three games, making one catch, which was a memorable one. Shavers took a screen pass 69 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 17.

We will share more information on Shavers' injury as it becomes available.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers outruns New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver for a touchdown.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers outruns New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver for a touchdown. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

