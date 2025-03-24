Bills invite current season ticket holders to 'Stadium Experience Center'
The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to open the new Highmark Stadium in 2026, but fans are already being contacted about their season tickets.
According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, the organization is beginning to inform current season ticket holders what the price will be for comparable seats in the new stadium.
These fans have been invited to what's being called the "Stadium Experience Center" where they are learning about the new PSL system. First up is the current 300-level season ticket holders who could be looking at a price point of $5,500. The article breaks down the prices as follows:
"Fans are saying the team is 'starting in the upper level at a PSL price point of $5,500 for seats in what is a mostly smaller and more limited 300 level', and '$2,500 for seats in the more vast 400 level'. Those prices 'should go down as the Bills sell sections farther away from the 50-yard line and closer to and in the end zone.' The upper level is where the Bills are 'eventually expected to sell the least-expensive PSL in the new stadium, which will likely be around $1,000'.” — Sports Business Journal
The team has also stated that they expect to get every fan who is currently a season ticket holder through the experience before September. Once that's complete, they will turn to their wait list, which has thousands of names.
