Josh Allen shares his thoughts on another playoff loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship
Josh Allen is in one of the toughest spots a star player can be in. The quarterback for the Buffalo Bills is clearly one of the best in the game and arguably one of the best of all time.
But he and his Bills have yet to slay the dragon that is the Kansas City Chiefs, falling to them 32-29 in Sunday's AFC championship game. The three-time Super Bowl champions saw Allen go 22-for-34, with 237 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and two touchdown passes. That, unfortunately, was not enough.
Even going without a turnover, Allen's game was at the expense of Patrick Mahomes securing the win and earning his fifth Super Bowl appearance of his career. Meanwhile, Allen is now 0-2 in the conference championship round, with both losses coming to the Chiefs.
Allen said, "to be the champs, you've got to beat the champs." He was then asked how successful he viewed the 2024 season. His answer was what you'd expect from a QB falling a game short of the Super Bowl.
"You can either get it done, or you can't. And we didn't get it done," said Allen in his postgame presser.
Allen did look a little frazzled early in the game before settling in for another strong performance. So there has to be disappointment for a player who has played some of the best playoff football a quarterback has ever done in NFL history.
Despite a now 7-6 record in postseason games, Allen now has 25 career touchdown passes and four interceptions with a passer rating of 101.7. Yet, he has been unable to advance to the Super Bowl even once with these numbers.
One has to wonder what more does Allen have to do to get Buffalo over the hump. And until proven otherwise, that hump is Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Kansas City.
