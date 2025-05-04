Bills' Josh Allen named among dual-threat QBs who changed NFL forever
The Buffalo Bills went out on a limb during the 2018 NFL draft when they took Josh Allen out of Wyoming. Allen was seen as a project quarterback who had a rocket for an arm but questionable accuracy.
Buffalo worked with Allen and the results speak for themselves. They've now won the AFC East five years running, and are favored to make it six. Much of that is thanks to Allen, who is coming off his first NFL MVP award.
MORE: Bills envision draft's 'best blocking TE' as capable Dawson Knox backup and more
Allen is not only dangerous due to his arm, however, he's also a threat to carry the offense with his legs. That's why he was named one of the top 20 dual-threat quarterbacks of all time by Bolavip.
"Josh Allen (2018-) has quickly established himself as one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, amassing 4,142 rushing yards and 65 rushing touchdowns. Drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen's combination of size, speed, and arm strength has made him a formidable opponent for defenses."
In seven seasons, Allen has started 110 games for Buffalo. He's led them to a record of 76-34 in the regular season. He's also started 13 postseason games, going 7-6.
Allen has thrown for 26,434 yards with 195 touchdown passes to go with his 4,142 yards and 65 touchdowns on the ground.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —